An Aberystwyth author is celebrating his 90th birthday with the release of his latest book.
Prolific author Gerald Morgan’s new book is about the Nanteos Estate, near Aberystwyth.
Gerald started publishing his books 60 years ago, and the relase of this, his 25th book, coincided with his big birthday on 21 June.
Even at 90, Gerald can’t stop thinking and writing about Ceredigion’s rich history.
His new book introduces us to the families of Nanteos, the Joneses and the Powells, in their strengths and weaknesses, of which there are many. In particular we meet with George, the most remarkable of the Powells.
Gerald said: “George was an aesthete, a poet, a musician and a traveller in Europe and North Africa.
“In his early adulthood he was deeply involved in the history and culture of Iceland, publishing books of Icelandic folk tales and supporting the early movement for Icelandic home rule, and he visited the country long before its volcanoes and hot springs became fashionable.
“He was a great collector – of paintings and drawings, of ceramics, coins and all kinds of curiosities, of books and music.
“At his early death he left all his collections to the nascent University College of Wales in Aberystwyth, where they are now much valued.
“The book contains many illustrations from among his gifts.”
Gerald – who celebrates his 90th with a party in London - has written mainly about Wales, the Welsh language and Ceredigion, while teaching in schools in Flintshire, Ceredigion and Anglesey, and at the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth.
He and wife Enid have celebrated 60 years of marriage, and they have three sons, six grandsons and one great-grandson.
The Powells of Nanteos by Gerald Morgan, price £12.99 and published by Y Lolfa, is available to buy now.
