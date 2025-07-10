A man who took a motorcycle from Llanrhystud a day after stealing from an Aberystwyth shop has been jailed by magistrates.
Rees Pennington, of no fixed abode, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.
The 33-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to taking a Lex Moto 125cc motorcycle from Llanrhystud on 16 June.
Pennington had also admitted stealing drinks from the Spar store in Aberystwyth on 16 June.
Magistrates jailed Pennington for 12 weeks as the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because they were “committed while subject to licence” and he was a “persistent offender with low compliance with court orders.”
Pennington must also pay £85 costs and compensation.
