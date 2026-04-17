A man who drove carelessly in Aberystwyth without a licence or insurance and failed to stop for police has been fined by magistrates.
Brandon Holland, of 39 Alexandra Road, Desborough, Northamptonshire, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.
The 24-year-old had previously admitted driving without due care and attention on Queens Road in Aberystwyth on 2 January this year.
He also admitted charges of driving without a licence or insurance on the same day as well as failing to stop when asked by police.
Holland was fined a total of £700 and handed eight penalty points.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £280.
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