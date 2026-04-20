Plans for a full-time manager’s home on the site of the Cambrian Marine Centre in Aberaeron in a bid to ward off thefts and burglaries have been approved by Ceredigion County Council planners.
Documents said the development of a Rural Enterprise Dwelling at the centre based at Tegfan is “required to accommodate the manager of the business, to be readily available throughout the day and night.”
Documents said that the “existing security measures (CCTV and locked gate) have not proved a sufficient deterrent to stop thefts and burglaries at the site, hence the requirement for the development.”
“In particular, there has been much local support for the proposals who fear for the safety of their boats and critical components which have been stolen from the site in recent times,” planning documents said.
“The subsequent, successful proposals, which would and will have somebody living on-site would be hugely beneficial in mitigating this problem which could be problematic to the future functioning and economic viability of the site.”
The Centre operates as a commercial and leisure facility for mariners, and has been on the site for 14 years.
It has an ancillary shop selling various relevant equipment.
Two people are employed within the workshop on a full-time basis; a Lead Marine Engineer, Assistant Marine Engineer; along with and administrative staff.
Documents said that the business is “the only full time, all year round marine centre service in Ceredigion which offers both service and storage accommodation.”
“Due to the open nature of the storage area, during extreme weather conditions, the staff are required for insurance purposes to be on site throughout the night, on watch,” documents added.
“There are clear risks of neglect and loss of property if the management of this business is not undertaken properly, and, as such, this could threaten the economic sustainability of the enterprise.”
Planning documents added that Dyfed Powys Police, the RNLI, Aberystwyth University and others “rely on this business for all their mariner needs.”
Documents said that letters from commercial fishermen and businesses outline “the reasons why a full-time worker is required to be available on site outside of normal working hours and to meet the requirements of this rural enterprise which provides an extremely valuable service.”
“For instance, without this business which operates on call from this site 24/7, it would hugely jeopardise and limit the services provided by emergency providers at sea,” documents added.
One letter of support for the scheme said the site “is that of an important local business offering jobs to local people.”
“Recent events have shown that enhanced security is an important element of the future viability of this company,” it said.
“The very presence of a residence within the business curtilage will go a long way to securing the future of Cambrian Marine.”
The plan will see a bungalow with four bedrooms built on the site to accommodate the manager and his family.
The plans were approved by Ceredigion County Council planning officers subject to conditions under delegated powers.
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