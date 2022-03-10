All change at lifeboat stations

Abersoch RNLI has bid a fond farewell to one person and issued a warm welcome to another.

A new lifeboat operations manager has been appointed at Abersoch as Andy Vowell moves just a short distance away to look after the new state-of-the-art lifeboat station in Pwllheli.

Andy has served as lifeboat operations manager for the past five years in Abersoch and takes a wealth of experience with him.

First joining the crew in 1984, Andy embarked on a helms’ course the following year with his now successor, Wyn Jones.

Andy served as a volunteer crew member and helm for over 12 years before leaving to pursue a career with North Wales Police. He later re-joined as a launching authority and was subsequently appointed lifeboat operations manager.

Andy said: “All my time spent as part of the team at Abersoch RNLI both as crew and, more recently, management has been an honour.

“I am leaving a really good, dedicated professional team in the very capable hands of an excellent manager and good friend.”

Andy hands over to well-regarded local businessman, Wyn Jones. Wyn has been a long-standing member of the team at Abersoch RNLI since joining as a volunteer crew member at the same time as Andy.

He went on to become helm of the Atlantic 21 lifeboat and after retiring at the grand age of 45 - as was required at the time - he re-joined in 2008 as deputy launching authority and has remained in that post until his recent appointment as lifeboat operations manager.

Wyn is one of the few RNLI volunteers who can say they have travelled up The Mall in London in an Atlantic 21 lifeboat having been selected to take part in the celebrations to mark the 100th birthday of the Queen Mother. He also had the honour of attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace the following day. Commenting on his time as a volunteer crew member, Wyn said: “I found helping people out to be very rewarding.

“In my new role as lifeboat operations manager I look forward to working with the whole team at Abersoch Lifeboat Station to provide a 24/7 search and rescue service which saves lives at sea.” Abersoch RNLI chair, Phill Brown, said: “Having been our lifeboat operations manager for the last five years, Andy has been a most diligent and hardworking leader of the Abersoch RNLI team. He has always shown enthusiasm and an understanding of the differing pressures on our volunteer crew.