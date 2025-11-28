Dyffryn Ardudwy Post Office will re-open next year under new management.
The branch has been temporarily closed since August 2025 due to the resignation of the operator. Now a new postmaster is to re-open the branch at the same location on Monday, 26 January at 1pm.
The opening hours will be Monday to Friday 9am–5.30pm and Saturday 9am–2pm.
This will provide 47 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.
It will offer similar services as before.
In the interim alternative branches include Barmouth and Harlech.
Emily Chilman, Post Office Area Change Manager said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to be re-opening this service.”
