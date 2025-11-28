The overhaul of Corris Railway’s locomotive No. 7 is going well.
Over the last two decades No. 7 has proved a reliable locomotive.
Since the last 10 year overhaul she has completed 3,978.5 miles, primarily on Corris metals, although this figure does include a couple of hundred miles working from Tywyn to Nant Gwernol on the Talyllyn Railway.
No. 7 has suffered only one major failure whilst working Santa Trains in December 2018, when lubrication starvation caused a section of the valve gear on the driver’s side to seize.
The locomotive was taken out of traffic immediately and repairs carried out with the help from the Vale of Rheidol Railway.
This year marks the 20th year of service on the railway for No. 7 and the second 10 year major overhaul of the locomotive is now well underway. An entirely volunteer force started the strip down of the locomotive between Christmas and New Year 2024.The same team will return between Christmas and New Year 2025 to start putting the loco back together.
During the summer the boiler was retubed and repainted at Maespoeth and has passed hydraulic testing. Hot testing will take place once the boiler is back between the frames. The frames were cleaned and repainted and the gauges were all sent away for re-calibration.
Alan Keef have reprofiled the wheels and fitted new crank pins and will be supplying a new stainless steel smokebox for the loco. It is hoped that the locomotive will be substantially complete by the New Year so that No. 7 can return to service in time for Easter.
Therefore, No. 10 the second new build loco, which was delivered to the Corris Railway on 30 August 2023, will be at the head of the Santa Specials for the first time since Storm Darragh caused the cancellation and total loss of the 2024 Santa Trains. Four trains are scheduled to run on 13 and 14 December, leaving Corris at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.
Booking is advisable via www.corris.co.uk/tickets.
The last opportunity to see No. 10 in 2025 will be Saturday, 27 December, when she will be hauling a series post-Christmas afternoon services.
Anyone wishing to donate to the railway to help with general running costs or the overhaul of No. 7 can do so at www.corris.co.uk, Cheques, payable to Corris Railway, can be sent to The Corris Railway, Station Yard, Corris, Machynlleth SY20 9SH.
The full story of the construction of Locomotive No. 7 is told in The Tale of a “Tattoo” by Peter Guest, available from Corris Railway’s online shop or the museum sales counter at Corris.
