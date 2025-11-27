A new approach to educating and preventing knife crime among young people in North Wales has been launched.
The Gwynedd and Mon Youth Justice Service has been created for the areas.
The service will be using virtual reality headsets and a specially designed training package to change the behaviour of youths who are referred to their services by the police.
The launch comes during Operation Sceptre, which is a national week of action organised to tackle knife crime.
The knife crime experience, which was created by Virtual Decisions and originally commissioned by West Midlands Police, aims to open a candid conversation with young people about carrying knives and the potential consequences in a safe environment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.