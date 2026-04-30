Helicopters have been strategically dropping water on hard-to-reach, high conservation areas in an attempt to suppress the burn.
Fire-fighting units were first called to the wildfire late on the evening of Saturday 25 April, and have been working around the clock ever since to gain control of the blaze.
There are now several fires around Cwmystwyth and the Elan Valley, affecting areas that support vulnerable nesting birds, sensitive peat habitats, small mammals, and rare plant life.
In response, Hafod National Trust Estate has closed its doors to visitors for a second day “due to the proximity of a wildfire on neighbouring land”, with a post adding: “Our ranger teams are in contact with the local fire service and monitoring the situation closely. We will provide updates when we can.”
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) is advising people to keep away from the affected areas to allow emergency access and to support the continued work of the firefighters.
They are also advising people to keep their doors and windows closed in areas with heavy smoke.
If travelling in areas affected by grass fire smoke, keep windows and air vents closed, and turn off air conditioning.
If you become concerned about symptoms caused by grass fire smoke, call NHS 111 Wales or visit https://111.wales.nhs.uk/
As the dry weather conditions continue, MAWWFRS are urging people to act responsibly and be wildfire-wise:
- Never light fires in the countryside
- Avoid disposable BBQs unless permitted, don’t leave them unattended and make sure they are fully out before you leave
- Take litter home - glass can magnify the sun and start a fire
- Report any signs of fire immediately by calling 999.
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