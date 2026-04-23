The public is invited to the opening of a brand new exhibition at Sploj in Machynlleth.
The exhibition, called ‘CODI’ / ‘RISE’, has been organised by the Multiplicity Collective members Abid Hussain, Molara Adesigbin, Dela Anderson, Elena Blackmore, Simangaliso Sibanda,
Déa Neile-Hopton and Jasmine Sheckleford.
Speaking about the work of the Multiplicity Collective, a group spokesperson said: “From the winter darkness to new light and life; from the unrelenting onslaught of fear, scarcity and violence to the wellsprings of hope and action; from individual gloom to collective strength and joy. We rise.
“Multiplicity is an emerging collective of global majority artists living in Wales, returning for their new group exhibition, CODI / RISE. Originally brought together by Aberystwyth Arts Centre as part of the Perspective(s) project, the artists seek to defy the single story of the minority.”
They added: “The artists work across multiple disciplines and explore themes of identity and belonging, colonialism and apocalypse, and joy and resistance.”
The public is invited to join the Multiplicity Collective for the grand opening of their new exhibition, which will take place on Thursday 7 May, from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.
The evening will kick off at 7pm with an introduction and exhibition tour.
At 7.30pm there will be a short film from Jasmine Violet.
Then at 8pm, attendees can listen to DJs Tiptoegirl and Vegas Vagus.
The bar will open and drinks and snacks will be available from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.
The exhibition continues the until Sunday, 31 May and can be viewed on Mondays from 12pm until 3pm, and on Wednesdays from 11am until 3pm, or, alternatively, by request.
Please email [email protected] if you would like to visit outside of those times, or you can write to Sploj Machynlleth, Unit 2 Bank Ln, Machynlleth SY20 8EL.
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