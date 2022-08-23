All smiles at Bronglais as caricaturist visits
If you’ve ever thought of having a go at cartoons and caricatures, Picasso Griffiths could be the person to help you.
Picasso Griffiths the Caricaturist, as he likes to be known, spent six hours with staff at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth on 17 August, creating caricatures of hospital staff.
HAUL Arts in Health arranged the session with some of the money received from the Cambrian News as a morale booster for NHS staff.
“We had a ball with the staff who were all great sports in being captured by his quick drawings,” said Bryn Jones, HAUL’s arts facilitator.
“HAUL are grateful to the Cambrian News for their financial support to enable the local arts in health organisation to engage the services of the well-known caricaturist, Picasso Griffiths, who captured over 60 staff members with his quick fire caricature drawings at Bronglais Hospital.
“The staff were all great sports in participating throughout the day and letting us bring a little ray of sunshine to their working lives.”
Matthew Willis, general manager of Bronglais Hospital, said: “We were delighted to welcome Picasso Griffiths back to Bronglais for what proved to be a fun and lively event enjoyed by many of our staff.
“On behalf of the hospital I would like to thank Picasso and the Cambrian News for this kind and generous initiative which served as a boost to staff.”
