Almost five-fold rise in dog breeding investigations

The RSPCA rescued more than 40 dogs from a Ceredigion farm last year

INVESTIGATIONS into illegal puppy breeding in Ceredigion rose by almost 500 per cent from 2020 to 2021, figures from RSPCA Cymru has revealed.

RSPCA Cymru said that puppy breeding investigations and prosecutions taken forward by local authorities in Wales have “risen significantly” over the period after the animal welfare charity asked all 22 local authorities in Wales - under the Freedom of Information Act - how they are currently tackling illegal puppy breeding in their respective counties.

Figures revealed that local authorities received almost 1,000 enquiries from concerned members of the public in 2020 and 2021, and undertook almost 600 investigations over the two years.

In Ceredigion, investigations rose from 11 in 2020 to 65 in 2021 - a 490 per cent increase - while enquiries more than doubled from 32 in 2020 and 76 in 2021.

Just three prosecutions were brought to a conclusion over the two years in Ceredigion.

Carmarthenshire had the most investigations overall - with 58 in 2020 and 72 in 2021 - and the most enquiries, with 221 in 2020 and 149 in 2021.

Powys had 61 enquiries in 2020 and 50 in 2021, and 33 investigations in 2020 and 37 in 2021.

Gwynedd Council did not respond with figures.

RSPCA Cymru’s public affairs officer Billie-Jade Thomas said: “It is encouraging to see local authorities acting on information given to them by members of the public, and may suggest that puppy purchasers are becoming more savvy, and are listening to advice when it comes to puppy farms and breeders.

“But these figures demonstrate there’s still significant issues with poor puppy breeding practices in Wales - and we’re worried they may only be the tip of the iceberg.”

RSPCA Cymru said it continues to call on the Welsh Government to improve Wales’ dog breeding laws.

The calls come after the Welsh Government published their response to an expert Task and Finish Group by the Wales Animal Health and Welfare Framework Group in November 2020.

The review had made 55 recommendations covering several welfare issues, but most of these have not yet been taken on by the Welsh Government.