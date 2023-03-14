Thanks to the generosity of local people and visitors, Aberystwyth Rotary Club’s Christmas collection to support charities in the area was a resounding success this year.
Last Wednesday the proceeds from the fundraising, amounting to almost £5,000, were distributed to several local charities at a special event held at the Marine Hotel.
The main beneficiaries were the Jubilee Storehouse Foodbank, HAHAV (Hospice at Home Aberystwyth Volunteers), DASH (supporting disabled young people in Ceredigion) and Ceredigion Young Carers.
A further sum was committed to the Rotary Kids Out initiative which takes place in early summer and provides opportunities for disadvantaged children in the area.
In addition, cheques were also presented to Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos and Côr Meibion Aberystwyth.
Rotarian Hywel Jones, who chaired the committee which organised the Christmas collection, thanked the two supermarkets, Morrisons and Tesco, who had kindly made their stores available to the Rotary Club for the fundraising activity.
Pictured above, from the left, are: Rotarian Eric Robinson; Sam Rowlands, Tesco community officer; Catrin Pugh-Jones; Harley James; Natasha Lloyd-Parry, Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos; Dr Alan Axford, HAHAV; Hywel Davies, Rotary Club president; Dr Rhidian Griffiths, Jubilee Storehouse Foodbank; Rotarian Hywel Jones; Mandy Dean, Young Carers; Ben Freeman; Joe Ansted, DASH; and Rotarian John Harries.
