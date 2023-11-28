The first three beneficiaries of the Pennar Scholarship Fund are: Simon Parsons, who is researching the origins of the wealth of those who invested in the railway companies of nineteenth century south Wales; Rebecca Davies, who is exploring the impact of the creation of the National Health Service (NHS) on the lives of working-class women in post-war south Wales; and Judith Tulfer, who is studying healing and protection charms created by nineteenth-century Welsh dynion hysbys (cunning men).