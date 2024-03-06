A 24-year-old man who dealt drugs in Gwynedd has been jailed.
Osian Rhys Williams of Bangor Street Y Felinheli, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday, 6 March charged with being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs and being in possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.
On 19 June 2022, security guards witnessed Williams dealing drugs at Gottwood music festival, Anglesey. Williams had bags containing cocaine, ketamine, LSD and ecstasy with a street value of around £1100 on him.
During the early hours of 29 May 2023, police attended Cube nightclub in Bangor following reports Williams was attempting to deal drugs there.
Following searches, an amount of ketamine, cocaine and LSD with an estimated street value of around £550 was found. An amount of £188 in cash was also found.
He was sentenced to three years eight months.
Detective Constable Jamie Atkinson said: “We will continue to pursue anyone who seeks to bring drugs into Gwynedd and Anglesey and who exploits vulnerable members of the community for their own selfish gain.
“I urge anyone with information about drug dealing to report their concerns via our website, by calling 101, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.”