I’m usually up for any theatrical experience but I must admit to being a bit scared of SÉANCE at Aberystwyth Arts Centre…
If I’m going to go, it will have to be today, because the shipping container in which the show is performed sets off for Sydney Australia after today (Sunday, 19 November).
I have friends who want me to accompany them and Aberystwyth Arts Centre staff tell me it’s like nothing they have ever experienced before so do you know what, I might just book a ticket right now!
If you haven’t heard about the show it’s set, as previously mentioned, inside a shipping container. The container houses the immersive show SÉANCE and its arrival in Aberystwyth coincides with the ABERTOIR International Horror Festival of Wales, which also ends today.
SÉANCE transforms the inside of a shipping container into a Victorian séance room. Over 20 minutes it explores the psychology of a group of people, and asks that they believe in what might be conjured up in the room with them.
DARKFIELD has taken its containers all over the world including the Venice International Film Festival, the Tribeca Film Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and most recently Australia and Saudi Arabia. Because this performance takes place in complete darkness it may not be suitable for those with claustrophobia. It is also advertised as suitable for those aged 14+.
Some of those who have experienced the show, including Aberystwyth Arts Centre deputy director Louise Amery and assistant operations and planning manager Med Rendell, try to explain what it is like in the video above.
Have you seen SÉANCE? If so, let us know what you thought about it. And if I brave the show, I’ll let you know what I thought about it too…
In the meantime, I’ll watch this trailer once again (see above). The show does look rather interesting, doesn’t it?!