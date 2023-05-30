A year-long art project came to an end last week for Sarah Edwards who began building a life-size mermaid during lockdown.
Sarah’s mermaid was returned to her house in Capel Bangor last week, after it had spent many months waiting to be spray painted.
When she saw the finished design, she said: “It’s amazing, it’s a brilliant little thing.”
The mermaid is the latest art project to continue Sarah’s theme of magic.
“I just like magical things, ever since I was a child I’ve believed in fairies and other magical things,” she said.
The mermaid now sits amongst a ‘city’ of art in her garden, all of which were made by Ms Edwards.
Not all of the artwork made by Sarah is in her garden though, some have been donated to local organisations. Most recently she made a bear and giraffe out of papier-mâché.
“Years ago I made a monkey and a giraffe out of papier-mâché which I gave to Llwyn-yr-Eos school in Penparcau,” she said.
