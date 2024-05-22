The Met Office has upgraded a weather warning for heavy rain across parts of Wales later on Wednesday.
An amber warning has been issued for parts of north Wales, while the yellow warning area has been expanded to include parts of Ceredigion.
The amber warning, which covers Porthmadog and Blaenau Ffestiniog, runs from midday Wednesday until midday Thursday.
The warning says: "Rain becoming heavy and persistent during Wednesday afternoon before easing during Thursday morning.
"The heaviest rain is expected over north facing hills and where strong winds will enhance rainfall accumulations.
"Many places within the warning area will see 30-40mm of rain, with high ground of northwest England seeing 70-90 mm.
"While mountains of north Wales may see 100-150mm or more."
The heavy rain will cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with fast flowing flood water causing a danger to life.
Forecasters also say that power cuts and other loss of services to homes and businesses are likely.
The yellow rain warning is currently active and also runs until midday on Thursday amd states: "The area of rain is likely to become heavy and persistent over parts of northern England and North Wales, particularly north facing hills, before easing during Thursday morning."
Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “The area of low pressure developing in the southern North Sea will push a band of heavy rain north and west across the UK.
“Areas exposed to the strengthening northerly winds are most likely to see the highest rainfall amounts, though exact details regarding the track of the low and thus where we might see the highest rainfall totals remains uncertain. Warnings are likely to be updated as more details emerge, and it is important therefore, that people to keep an eye on the forecast.”
Looking ahead to the weekend, the Met Office says: "We’re still likely to see some showers on Friday, especially in the north.
"Later on Saturday, a front may move in from the Atlantic bringing a band of rain to Northern Ireland and western parts of Scotland. For many though, Saturday is likely to be a fair day, feeling warmer with temperatures slightly higher than average.
"Conditions are likely to change on Sunday though, as we see a return to more unsettled and showery weather."