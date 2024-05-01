The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging the public to protect its resources over the Bank Holiday weekend by only using services when necessary.
Ahead of the three-day weekend, the Trust is reminding people to collect any prescription medication and stock up on first aid supplies to treat minor injuries and illnesses at home.
Sonia Thompson, Assistant Director of Operations (Emergency Medical Service), said: “We traditionally see an increase in demand over a Bank Holiday weekend, and this weekend is expected to be no different.
“More people are out and about socialising or travelling to visit family and friends, and it’s important they know how to access the most appropriate help should they become ill or get an injury.
“The NHS 111 Wales website should be the first port of call for health advice and information if you’re ill or injured and unsure what to do.
“Make sure you collect any prescription medication in plenty of time, but if you’ve lost, forgotten or have run out of medication and the GP surgery is closed, then some pharmacies in Wales have an Emergency Medicines Supply service free-of-charge.
“Pharmacies are also readily available with no appointment needed, offering advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses.
“Some Minor Injury Units (MIU) are also open over the Bank Holiday and can help treat fractures, dislocations, assaults, wounds and more.
“You can use the NHS 111 Wales website to search for an open pharmacy and MIU near you, if your usual one is closed.
“It’s important that our emergency ambulances are protected for those that need us most and 999 is kept for the most serious and life-threatening emergencies only.”