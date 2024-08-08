Amendments to reduce the amount of glass used in a long-running scheme to replace an Aberporth bungalow with a two-storey house - backed by planners earlier this year despite a long list of objectors - have been given the go-ahead.
Back in February, Ceredigion planners approved plans to demolish the bungalow, known as ‘The Beach House’ at Cae Dolwen, replacing it with a new build, despite objections by local community council Aberporth and 14 letters against the scheme.
The site had a long planning history, with a previous scheme refused, followed by lengthy discussions between the architect and planning officers before the latest scheme was submitted.
The application itself had been before two previous Ceredigion County Council development management committees.
It was deferred at the December meeting due to further details connected with the scheme being submitted shortly before the committee date; the January meeting agreeing to a site visit before any decision was made.
The application was brought before the committee following a request by Aberporth and Y Ferwig councillor Gethin Davies, who has raised issues of a claimed overdevelopment of the site, impact on the landscape, and materials used.
A report for planners had said that, while the new modern building’s height would increase by 1.87 metres, “it is considered to do this sympathetically to allow for a second storey by incorporating two gable end and a flat roof to ensure the pitched roof on the front elevation is not excessively high compared to that of the estate”.
At a previous meeting, concerned neighbours said there were no objections to the redevelopment but to the “inappropriate nature and bulk” of the scheme, some “35 per cent taller” than the present bungalow.
The glass-fronted proposed replacement was described as “visually intrusive” and overbearing, with fears it would leave neighbouring gardens in shadow.
At the February meeting, members heard small amendments to the scheme had been made following the site visit and discussions with the applicant’s agent.
Now, further changes - approved by council planners this week - will reduce the glazing to the rear elevation and front porch and remove a front window.