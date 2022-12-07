Letter to the Editor: Supporting assisted dying is an abomination (A right to die?, Cambrian News, 23 November)
Good pain control and especially good companionship with emotional and spiritual support is what is required. Supporting assisted dying is only a cost-driven incentive by the local authorities. And Satan himself.
The final hours of passing are worrying. The option of going to sleep, as though having a general anaesthetic appeals.
But every minute of life is precious, especially the last few days. They should be made worthwhile, making it a celebration, revisiting happy memories, recording happy memories — even with dementia.
What on earth are people thinking?
No to assisted dying.
Karen Lyons,
Pontrhydygroes