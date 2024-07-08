A public meeting in Aberaeron has unanimously rejected a proposal to move the town's library into the Penmorfa building.
Angry residents met on Friday evening to voice their opposition to plans to relocate the library from its current town centre setting into Ceredigion County Council's offices at Penmorfa, out of town.
Residents argued no carbon would be saved by moving the library as per the county council's claim.
They also claimed the move up a hill would make library use more difficult for elderly users.
There are also concerns that the loss of such an amenity in the town centre will have a negative impact on trade in Aberaeron.
Ceredigion County Council ran a consultation on the proposal, which closed on Tuesday, which said: "Due to the rise in costs to occupy and maintain buildings, the council must consider more affordable ways to continue the delivery of these essential services. The existing Aberaeron library is based in a section of an old and inefficient building.
“In addition, the council is facing significant budget challenges.”
It says the proposal, if agreed, would offer an improved library and customer service along with access to the new Penmorfa Centre for Independent Living, and would also provide a larger space for a children’s book collection along with additional space to support workers and learners including a dedicated work room.
It also says the proposal “would modernise library provision.
However, local county councillor Cllr Elizabeth Evans has previously said there is “anger and disbelief” at the proposed move.
“The town’s residents and businesses, including those who live in the wider community, are wholeheartedly united in their opposition to this proposal.”