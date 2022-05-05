Anna’s summer ball fundraiser for Bronglais Chemo Appeal

Businesswoman and mum-of-three Anna Crane-Jones is organising a summer ball for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after receiving treatment for breast cancer ( Unknown )

Businesswoman and mum-of-three Anna Crane-Jones is organising a Summer Ball to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after receiving treatment for breast cancer herself.

Anna said she wanted to support the appeal for a new chemotherapy day unit after staff there were so “amazing” and “nothing was too much trouble”.

She is appealing for donations of auction and raffle prizes for the 25th June event, after setting herself a £10,000 fundraising target.

Anna said: “It was such a shock to be diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, at the age of 37. I found a lump while on a skiing holiday and it all went from there.

“A lumpectomy followed, along with six months of chemotherapy, four weeks of radiotherapy and a year of immunotherapy. I still go for six-monthly check-ups.”

“The staff on the chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital were brilliant. They couldn’t have done any more,” added Anna, who lives in Lampeter with her husband, farmer Ceirian Jones, and their three sons, Harvey, 17, 14-year-old Kai and Osian, aged eight.

“It was hard for the boys but we always stayed positive and now I feel fine.”

The ball will be held at the Marine Hotel in Aberystwyth and there will be a welcome drink, three-course dinner, entertainment by David Barnes of The Voice, an auction and raffle.

Anna said: “I wanted to organise something to raise money for the Appeal to say thank you. So many people have been affected by cancer and it is so important that everyone can come together to support the Bronglais Chemo Unit Appeal with a final push to raise the vital funds needed to open the new unit.

“The support from local people for the ball has been fantastic. All the tables for the event have now been reserved and many businesses have already been so generous with donations.”

To offer an auction or raffle prize, or to sponsor the event, please contact Anna on 07973 939126.

Auction items already confirmed include a £500 Bluestone voucher, Elton John in Swansea tickets, a holiday cottage break, a hot air balloon ride and an evening meal for two in Ynyshir Hall.

The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched at the end of November last year and there has been great support from the local communities of Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys for the Appeal.