THE annual winter funfair is back in Aberystwyth this week.
A mainstay of the winter calendar in Ceredigion, the funfair started on Monday evening and will run until Saturday night.
Monday evening was a damp affair, but fair organisers are hoping for clearer weather throughout the week.
The November fair in Aberystwyth, which can trace its beginnings back to a Royal Charter in 1277 by Edward I, is held in the car park opposite Aberystwyth police station and will run until Saturday, 18 November.
Mr Studt explained: “This year, we will be in Aberystwyth for six days. This is due to the rising cost of everything, but I think six days should be enough for people.
“We are proud of our history with Aberystwyth and my family’s history, which goes back to my great great grandfather 187 years ago.
“We will also be offering the annual tradition of free rides for children with special needs on Thursday, 17 November.”
As last year, however, there will be no market during the funfair week in Aberystwyth.