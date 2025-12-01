General Knowledge
1: 301 (288 + 13); 2 Bratislava; 3 Bulgaria; 4 Exodus; 5 12; 6 Rubik’s cube 7 Four: Simon (named Peter by Jesus), Andrew, James and John; 8 Trevi Fountain; 9 Woe; 10 Montenegro; 11 Nero; 12 New York 13: Abu Dhabi 14 Wyoming; 15 Leonard Cohen 16 1.7 billion 17: Brazil; 18: Catalan: 19 Balaclava; 20 Riyadh; 21 Seven; 22 4.54; 23: Seven Dwarfs; 24: Lindsay Hoyle; 25 March; 26: Virgo; 27 Taurus; 28 Capricorn; 29 Robert Carlyle; 30 Paul McCartney
Food and drink
31 Boiling; 32 212 degrees; 33 Mint Julep; 34 Tabasco; 35 Avocado;36 Chipotle; 37 Octopus; 38 Corn; 39 Garam Masala 40 Laua
Sport
41 Johnny Sexton 566; 42 Stephen Jones 467; 43 Owen Farrell 528 (Johnny Wilkinson preceded Six nations); 44
Greig Laidlaw 290; 45 Ron Atkinson; 46 Shergar; 47 Sunderland; 48 Bournemouth; 49 The Prince of Wales; 50 10-pin bowling.
Geography
51 Atlas; 52 Oman; 53 Bhutan; 54 Brunei; 55 Galapagos; 56 Cape Verde; 57 BRS; 58 Indonesia 59 JFK; 60 Lagos, Nigeria.
General knowledge
61 240; 62 Bonn; 63 Lira; 64 Phnom Penh; 65 Princess Charlotte; 66 Mecca; 67 Bashir Al Assad; 68 Post Office 69 Yvette Cooper; 70 Robert Jendrick
In the News
71 Clacton; 72 Axel Rudakubana 73 Gulf of America; 74 Germany; 75 Mick Lynch; 76 Mount McKinley; 77 2001; 78 Cuba;
79: The Louvre in Paris; 80 Euro
Entertainment
81 Adrian Brody; 82 Bob Dylan; 83 Human League; 84 Benny Hill; 85 The Commodores; 86 Alison Moyet 87
Roxy Music; 88 Mark Knopfler; 89 Oasis; 90 Hill Street Blues
Numbers
91 21; 92 10,080; 93 5;94 4; 95 6; 96 3; 97 4; 98 10 feet; 99 3 hearts; 100 4
Five-letter O words
101 Other; 102 Olive; 103 Osteo; 104 Offer; 105 Ogham; 106 Onion; 107 Opera; 108 Orbit; 109 Order; 110 Oasis
True of false?
111 False 112 True (1070) 113 False 114 True Cardiff Coal Exchange 115 False 116 True Cheese rolling: 117 True; 118 False; 119 False; 120 False
Food and drink
121 Sesame; 122 Grappa; 123 Vietnam; 124 South Korea; 125 Syria: 126 Crepe Suzette; 127 Chicken; 128 Swiss; 129: Nigeria; 130 John Torrode
Pick and mix
131 12; 132 Jalfreezi; 133 Cigarette butts; 134 Wallonia; 135 Parkhead; 136 South Korea; 137 Moby Dick; 138 1966; 139 2013; 140 2020
Five-letter S words
141 Satin; 142 Satay; 143 Scour; 144 Scuba; 145 Secco; 146 Serum; 147 Sheep; 148 Sieve; 149 Silly 150 Sinus
Words beginning in V
151 Vacuum; 152 Vernacular; 153 Vertigo; 154 Vermouth; 155 Voucher; 156 Voyage; 157 Virgo; 158 Vigo; 159 Viral; 160 Vassal
True or False
161 True; 162 True; 163 True: 164 True; 165 False; 166 False – Some bottles of Mezcal do; 167 False (more prone); 168 False: It was Milan; 169 True; 170 True
History revisited
171 Vasco de Gama; 172 New Amsterdam; 1415; 174 True, Robert Records in 1500s; 175 4 – Lincoln, Kennedy, Garfield and McKinley; 176 1966; 177 Las Malvinas; 178: The Bismarck; 179 Leicester, under a car park; 180 Jerusalem
General knowledge
181 Needles; 182 Diageo; 183 Billy Bonds; 184 Imperial (1=1.2); 185 Furlong (1=201.168 metres); 186 12.5; 187 Entomology; 188: January 6; 189 13; 190 First creature launched into space
Hmmmmm
191 Fried Chicken; 192 To stay cool; 193 Cumulus; 194 New Orleans; 195 Courgette; 196 Drone; 197 Laces (Little plastic piece and each end of laces); 198 True; 199 A clock; 200 Q
