General Knowledge

1: Two gross plus a baker’s dozen equals?

2: What is the capital of Slovakia?

3: This country is giving up the Lev as its currency and adopting the euro from January first.

4: What’s the second book of the bible?

5: How many sides on a £1 coin?

6: What’s the world’s best-selling puzzle?

7: How many disciples of Jesus were fishermen, 3,4, or 5?

8: Three coins in a fountain is a song about what landmark?

9: Wednesday’s child is full of ?

10: Podgorica is the capital of what Balkan nation?

11: Who fiddled while Rome burnt?

12: Niagara Falls is between the Canadian province of Ontario and which American state?

13: Etihad Airways is headquartered in what city?

14: Which US state has the smallest population: Wyoming, South Dakota, Idaho?

15: The son Hallelujah, covered by artists including Jeff Buckley, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Bono, was written by whom?

16: What was the estimated population of the world in 1900: 700 million; 1.7 billion, 2.7 billion?

17: Which country has won most FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups: France, Spain, Brazil, Australia or the USA?

18: What is the official language of Andorra: French, Spanish, Catalan?

19: What item of headgear takes its name from a Crimean town?

20: What’s the capital of Saudi Arabia?

21:How many corners on a 50p coin?

22: How many litres in an imperial gallon? 3.54, 4.24, 4.54?

23: 14.28 per cent is Grumpy, who are the 100 per cent?

24: Who is the Speaker of the House of Commons?

25: What month is named after the Roman God of War

26: What star sign follows Leo?

27: What star sign precedes Gemini?

28: Christmas and New Year fall in what star sign?

29: Which actor has played both Adolf Hitler and John Lennon on film?

30: Which Beatle isn’t wearing a moustache in the film Yellow Submarine

Beatles in Abergavenny
The Beatles at the Town Hall in Abergavenny. (Chronicle archive)

Food and drink

31: This cooking method involves cooking food in a liquid that is bubbling vigorously

32: What does 100C equate to in Fahrenheit?

33: What cocktail is traditionally associated with the Kentucky Derby?

34: The McIlhenny Company of Avery Island in southern Louisiana is best known for producing what? 35: Haas, bacon and Fuerte are all breeds of what fruit?

36: Dried, smoked chilis are commonly referred to as?

37: Pulpo on a Spanish menu is what?

38: Masa flour is made from what?

39: What’s the term given to a blend of spices added to Indian curries?

40: Digging a hole, burying a pig, covering it, then lighting a long fire is a traditional method of cooking in Hawaii. What’s the feast called?

Who’s the top point scorer for England in the Six Nations?

Sport

41: Who is the all-time top points scorer in the Six Nations?

42: Who is Wales’ all time points scorer in the Six nations?

43: Who is England’s all time points scorer in Six nations?

44: Who is Scotland’s all time points scorer in the Six nations?

45: Who preceded Sir Alex Ferguson as manager of Man United?

46: What’s the name of the horse that famously disappeared in 1983?

47: Who plays at the Stadium of Light?

48: Which Premier League team is commonly referred to as The Cherries

49: Who owns The Oval cricket ground?

50: In what sport do you encounter Spares and Strikes?

Geography

51: This mountain range extends 2,500 kms across Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia?

52: This Arabian country shares borders with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen?

53: This landlocked Himalayan county’s capital is Thimphu?

54: This oil-rich nation sits within the island of Borneo?

55: This islands belong to Ecuador and have a unique biosphere?

56: This island chain sits off the coast of Africa, below the Canary islands?

57: What’s the 3 letter airport code for Bristol?

58: Garuda is the national airline for what Asian nation?

59: What’s the 3 letter airport code for Kennedy Airport in New York?

60: What’s the largest city, population wise, on the continent of Africa?

There is a campaign to get post offices re-opened in West Cornwall
What did Daniel Kretinsky buy for £3.6 billion? (File)

General knowledge

61: How many pennies were in the old pound before decimalisation?

62: What was the capital of the former West Germany?

63: What currency is used in Turkey?

64: What’s the capital of Cambodia?

65: Prince William is first in line, Prince George second, who’s third in line?

66: The Kaaba is located in what city?

67: Syrians toppled what leader just last year?

68: Daniel Kretinsky bought what for £3.6 billion?

69: Who is the UK Foreign Secretary?

70: Kim Badenock won the Conservative leadership race in the autumn. Who did she defeat?

In the news

71: What constituency does Reform Leader Nigel Farage represent?

72: What’s the name of the youth convicted of killing 3 schoolgirls in Southport last summer?

73: What’s the new name for the Gulf of Mexico?

74: What EU nation went to the polls on 23 February last year to elect a federal government?

75: What’s the name of the rail union leader who retired in the summer, known for his high national profile?

76: What’s the new, old name for Mount Denali?

77: The 9/11 attacks occurred in what year?

78: Where is Guantanamo Bay located?

79: Where is the Mona Lisa hung?

80: What’s the currency of Andorra?

Postive covid test
When was the first Covid-19 lockdown in the UK? (Tindle)

Entertainment

81: Who is the lead actor in the critically acclaimed movie the Brutalist?

82: Timothee Chalamet starred in a movie based on the early years of what Nobel Prize winner?

83: Don’t you want me was a No hit by what band in 1981?

84: Who said Ernie was the Fastest Milkman?

85: Easy, Sail On, and Nightshift were hits by what band?

86: Love Resurrection, Is This Love and All Cried Out were hits by what artist?

87: More Than This, Avalon and Love is the Drug were hits by what bank?

88: Who was the lead singer of Dire Straits?

89: Stand By Me and Don’t Look Back in Anger. Who had hits with them?

90: Sgt Phil Esterhous also told officers to “Be careful out there? What was the long-running police series aired in the UK beginning in 1981?

Numbers

91: How many dots on a regular dice?

92: How many minutes in a full week?

93: How many stars on the Chinese flag?

94: How many capital cities does the Danube flow through?

95: How many colours on the South African flag, 6, 7, 8?

96: How many bones in a human ear, 3, 4 or 5?

97: How many ghosts chase PacMan at the start of each game, 3,4,5?

98: What’s the regulation height of an NBA basket? 10 feet, 11 12 feet?

99: How many hearts has an octopus? 1,2,3?

100: Toy Story has 3, 4 or 5 sequels?

Five-letter O words

101: Not this

102: oil

103: Medically pertaining to bones

104: A Sicilian deal you can’t refuse

105: An ancient Celtic alphabet

106: An edible bulb with many layers

107: A dramatic musical work

108: Going around in circles

109: Arranging in sequence

110: A perfect place in the Sahara

True of false?

111: The Pyramids are older than Stonehenge

112: Windsor Castle is the oldest Royal Residence

113: Ireland has more castles per square mile than Wales

114: The first cheque for £1million was written in Cardiff

115: Roald Dahl was born in Swansea in 1916

116: Cooper’s Hill in Gloucester is the only official host to an annual world sporting event

117: Lemons float, limes sink

118: The Moon rotates at a different rate to Earth

119: Darker roasts of coffee contain more caffeine

120: Allspice is a blend of spices

Food and drink

121: Which seed is the basic ingredient for Tahini paste?

122: Pomace, the residue of grapes being processed, is then distilled to make which potent Italian aperitif?

123: Pho is a soup and noodle dish emanating from what nation?

124: Gochugang is a fiery chili paste from which Asian nation?

125: Aleppo pepper has been used in Mediterranean cuisines for centuries. Where is Aleppo?

126: This French pancake desert has a woman’s name in the title.

127: Goulash is a Hungarian beef stew, what meat is in Paprikash?

128: Gruyere cheese. Is it Swiss, French or Dutch?

129: Jollof rice, a fiery spiced and tomato rice, is the national dish of which African country?

130: Greg Wallace has been fired from BBC’s MasterChef. Who’s the Australian judge who has also stepped aside?

Pick and mix

131: How many people have walked on the Moon – 10, 12, 13?

132: Which popular style of curry dish is taken from the Bengali for ‘Hot Fry’

133: According to the UN, what’s the most discarded item worldwide: Plastic bags, plastic bottles; cigarette butts?

134: What’s the French-speaking portion of Belgium called?

135: What’s the largest football ground in Scotland: Ibrox, Parkhead or Hamden?

136: Which Asian country’s alphabet is known as Hangul?

137: Starbuck is a doomed character in what famous classic nautical novel?

138: What year was the Aberfan disaster?

139 In what did Sir Alex Ferguson step down as manager of Manchester United, 2012, 2013, 2014?

140: The first Covid lockdown in the UK occurred in March of what year?

Five-letter S words

141: A very smooth cloth, usually made with silk

142: An Asian dish comprising of small pieces of marinated meats

143: Clean with vigorous scrubbing

144: A type of diver

145: Technique of printing on dry plaster

146: A component of blood

147: A domesticated ruminant mammal

148: A wire or plastic mesh

149: Lacking in common sense or judgement

150: A nasal cavity

Words beginning in V

151: A space completely devoid of matter

152: The common language or spoken dialect

153: A loss of balance or sensation of dizziness

154: A red or white wine heavily flavoured with herbs and spices

155: A piece of paper valid for a discount

156: A long sea journey

157: A sign of the Zodiac

158: A northwestern Spanish port city

159: More than a million hits online

160: A feudal holder of land

True or False

161: A port light on a boat is red

162: It’s illegal to wash a car in your drive in Dubai

163: Sloths are colourblind

164: Vanilla cream is served in neopolitan-flavoured bread in Singapore

165: The Taliban forbid women from clipping their toenails

166: Some bottles of Tequila come with worms

167: Left handed people are less prone to migraines

168: The world’s tallest Lego tower 35.5 was built in Copenhagen last year

169: Red queen aunts can live for 7 years

170: According to the UK lottery, number 23 has been drawn the most often in its drawn games

History revisited

171: Who was the first European to reach India by sea?

172: What is the original name for New York City?

173: Welsh leader Owen Glyndyr is believed to have died in 1315, 1415 or 1515?

174: The universal symbol for equals ( =) was created by a mathematician from Tenby, true or false?

175: How many US Presidents have been assassinated while in office? 2,3, or 4?

176: What year did England win the World Cup?

177: By what name do Argentinians refer to the Falkland Islands?

178: What German battleship sank HMS hood?

179: Richard III’s body was discovered where?

180: The Holy of Holies was a temple in what city?

General knowledge

181: Trypanophobia is a fear of?

182: What's the name of the drinks empire that owns Guinness?

183: Who's the West Ham legend who died at the end of November?

184: What’s more, an imperial gallon or US gallon?

185: What’s longer, a furlong or 200 metres?

186: How much in today’s currency was a half-crown worth?

187: What branch of zoology is concerned with the study of insects?

188: When is the Feast of the Epiphany, also known as ‘Little Christmas’

189: A tridecagon has how many sides?

190: A Moscow stray name Laika made history how?

Hmmmmm

191: In Georgia, USA, it’s illegal to eat what food with a knife and fork?

192: Flamingos stand on one leg… to sleep, to stay cool, to signal danger, to find more food?

193; What type of cloud is fluffy and looks like cotton candy in the sky: Stratus; Cumulus; Nimbus or Cirrus?

194: What city is known as the Big Easy?

195: What’s another name for a Zucchini?

196: A male bee that mates with the queen is called what?

197: What footwear item has an “aglet”

198: Wombat poo is cube-shaped. True or False?

199: What did the Crocodile swallow in Peter Pan?

200: What’s the only letter not to appear in any of the 50 US state names?

Q

Answers online ay 8am on 31 December, and in next week’s edition.