General Knowledge
1: Two gross plus a baker’s dozen equals?
2: What is the capital of Slovakia?
3: This country is giving up the Lev as its currency and adopting the euro from January first.
4: What’s the second book of the bible?
5: How many sides on a £1 coin?
6: What’s the world’s best-selling puzzle?
7: How many disciples of Jesus were fishermen, 3,4, or 5?
8: Three coins in a fountain is a song about what landmark?
9: Wednesday’s child is full of ?
10: Podgorica is the capital of what Balkan nation?
11: Who fiddled while Rome burnt?
12: Niagara Falls is between the Canadian province of Ontario and which American state?
13: Etihad Airways is headquartered in what city?
14: Which US state has the smallest population: Wyoming, South Dakota, Idaho?
15: The son Hallelujah, covered by artists including Jeff Buckley, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Bono, was written by whom?
16: What was the estimated population of the world in 1900: 700 million; 1.7 billion, 2.7 billion?
17: Which country has won most FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups: France, Spain, Brazil, Australia or the USA?
18: What is the official language of Andorra: French, Spanish, Catalan?
19: What item of headgear takes its name from a Crimean town?
20: What’s the capital of Saudi Arabia?
21:How many corners on a 50p coin?
22: How many litres in an imperial gallon? 3.54, 4.24, 4.54?
23: 14.28 per cent is Grumpy, who are the 100 per cent?
24: Who is the Speaker of the House of Commons?
25: What month is named after the Roman God of War
26: What star sign follows Leo?
27: What star sign precedes Gemini?
28: Christmas and New Year fall in what star sign?
29: Which actor has played both Adolf Hitler and John Lennon on film?
30: Which Beatle isn’t wearing a moustache in the film Yellow Submarine
Food and drink
31: This cooking method involves cooking food in a liquid that is bubbling vigorously
32: What does 100C equate to in Fahrenheit?
33: What cocktail is traditionally associated with the Kentucky Derby?
34: The McIlhenny Company of Avery Island in southern Louisiana is best known for producing what? 35: Haas, bacon and Fuerte are all breeds of what fruit?
36: Dried, smoked chilis are commonly referred to as?
37: Pulpo on a Spanish menu is what?
38: Masa flour is made from what?
39: What’s the term given to a blend of spices added to Indian curries?
40: Digging a hole, burying a pig, covering it, then lighting a long fire is a traditional method of cooking in Hawaii. What’s the feast called?
Sport
41: Who is the all-time top points scorer in the Six Nations?
42: Who is Wales’ all time points scorer in the Six nations?
43: Who is England’s all time points scorer in Six nations?
44: Who is Scotland’s all time points scorer in the Six nations?
45: Who preceded Sir Alex Ferguson as manager of Man United?
46: What’s the name of the horse that famously disappeared in 1983?
47: Who plays at the Stadium of Light?
48: Which Premier League team is commonly referred to as The Cherries
49: Who owns The Oval cricket ground?
50: In what sport do you encounter Spares and Strikes?
Geography
51: This mountain range extends 2,500 kms across Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia?
52: This Arabian country shares borders with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen?
53: This landlocked Himalayan county’s capital is Thimphu?
54: This oil-rich nation sits within the island of Borneo?
55: This islands belong to Ecuador and have a unique biosphere?
56: This island chain sits off the coast of Africa, below the Canary islands?
57: What’s the 3 letter airport code for Bristol?
58: Garuda is the national airline for what Asian nation?
59: What’s the 3 letter airport code for Kennedy Airport in New York?
60: What’s the largest city, population wise, on the continent of Africa?
General knowledge
61: How many pennies were in the old pound before decimalisation?
62: What was the capital of the former West Germany?
63: What currency is used in Turkey?
64: What’s the capital of Cambodia?
65: Prince William is first in line, Prince George second, who’s third in line?
66: The Kaaba is located in what city?
67: Syrians toppled what leader just last year?
68: Daniel Kretinsky bought what for £3.6 billion?
69: Who is the UK Foreign Secretary?
70: Kim Badenock won the Conservative leadership race in the autumn. Who did she defeat?
In the news
71: What constituency does Reform Leader Nigel Farage represent?
72: What’s the name of the youth convicted of killing 3 schoolgirls in Southport last summer?
73: What’s the new name for the Gulf of Mexico?
74: What EU nation went to the polls on 23 February last year to elect a federal government?
75: What’s the name of the rail union leader who retired in the summer, known for his high national profile?
76: What’s the new, old name for Mount Denali?
77: The 9/11 attacks occurred in what year?
78: Where is Guantanamo Bay located?
79: Where is the Mona Lisa hung?
80: What’s the currency of Andorra?
Entertainment
81: Who is the lead actor in the critically acclaimed movie the Brutalist?
82: Timothee Chalamet starred in a movie based on the early years of what Nobel Prize winner?
83: Don’t you want me was a No hit by what band in 1981?
84: Who said Ernie was the Fastest Milkman?
85: Easy, Sail On, and Nightshift were hits by what band?
86: Love Resurrection, Is This Love and All Cried Out were hits by what artist?
87: More Than This, Avalon and Love is the Drug were hits by what bank?
88: Who was the lead singer of Dire Straits?
89: Stand By Me and Don’t Look Back in Anger. Who had hits with them?
90: Sgt Phil Esterhous also told officers to “Be careful out there? What was the long-running police series aired in the UK beginning in 1981?
Numbers
91: How many dots on a regular dice?
92: How many minutes in a full week?
93: How many stars on the Chinese flag?
94: How many capital cities does the Danube flow through?
95: How many colours on the South African flag, 6, 7, 8?
96: How many bones in a human ear, 3, 4 or 5?
97: How many ghosts chase PacMan at the start of each game, 3,4,5?
98: What’s the regulation height of an NBA basket? 10 feet, 11 12 feet?
99: How many hearts has an octopus? 1,2,3?
100: Toy Story has 3, 4 or 5 sequels?
Five-letter O words
101: Not this
102: oil
103: Medically pertaining to bones
104: A Sicilian deal you can’t refuse
105: An ancient Celtic alphabet
106: An edible bulb with many layers
107: A dramatic musical work
108: Going around in circles
109: Arranging in sequence
110: A perfect place in the Sahara
True of false?
111: The Pyramids are older than Stonehenge
112: Windsor Castle is the oldest Royal Residence
113: Ireland has more castles per square mile than Wales
114: The first cheque for £1million was written in Cardiff
115: Roald Dahl was born in Swansea in 1916
116: Cooper’s Hill in Gloucester is the only official host to an annual world sporting event
117: Lemons float, limes sink
118: The Moon rotates at a different rate to Earth
119: Darker roasts of coffee contain more caffeine
120: Allspice is a blend of spices
Food and drink
121: Which seed is the basic ingredient for Tahini paste?
122: Pomace, the residue of grapes being processed, is then distilled to make which potent Italian aperitif?
123: Pho is a soup and noodle dish emanating from what nation?
124: Gochugang is a fiery chili paste from which Asian nation?
125: Aleppo pepper has been used in Mediterranean cuisines for centuries. Where is Aleppo?
126: This French pancake desert has a woman’s name in the title.
127: Goulash is a Hungarian beef stew, what meat is in Paprikash?
128: Gruyere cheese. Is it Swiss, French or Dutch?
129: Jollof rice, a fiery spiced and tomato rice, is the national dish of which African country?
130: Greg Wallace has been fired from BBC’s MasterChef. Who’s the Australian judge who has also stepped aside?
Pick and mix
131: How many people have walked on the Moon – 10, 12, 13?
132: Which popular style of curry dish is taken from the Bengali for ‘Hot Fry’
133: According to the UN, what’s the most discarded item worldwide: Plastic bags, plastic bottles; cigarette butts?
134: What’s the French-speaking portion of Belgium called?
135: What’s the largest football ground in Scotland: Ibrox, Parkhead or Hamden?
136: Which Asian country’s alphabet is known as Hangul?
137: Starbuck is a doomed character in what famous classic nautical novel?
138: What year was the Aberfan disaster?
139 In what did Sir Alex Ferguson step down as manager of Manchester United, 2012, 2013, 2014?
140: The first Covid lockdown in the UK occurred in March of what year?
Five-letter S words
141: A very smooth cloth, usually made with silk
142: An Asian dish comprising of small pieces of marinated meats
143: Clean with vigorous scrubbing
144: A type of diver
145: Technique of printing on dry plaster
146: A component of blood
147: A domesticated ruminant mammal
148: A wire or plastic mesh
149: Lacking in common sense or judgement
150: A nasal cavity
Words beginning in V
151: A space completely devoid of matter
152: The common language or spoken dialect
153: A loss of balance or sensation of dizziness
154: A red or white wine heavily flavoured with herbs and spices
155: A piece of paper valid for a discount
156: A long sea journey
157: A sign of the Zodiac
158: A northwestern Spanish port city
159: More than a million hits online
160: A feudal holder of land
True or False
161: A port light on a boat is red
162: It’s illegal to wash a car in your drive in Dubai
163: Sloths are colourblind
164: Vanilla cream is served in neopolitan-flavoured bread in Singapore
165: The Taliban forbid women from clipping their toenails
166: Some bottles of Tequila come with worms
167: Left handed people are less prone to migraines
168: The world’s tallest Lego tower 35.5 was built in Copenhagen last year
169: Red queen aunts can live for 7 years
170: According to the UK lottery, number 23 has been drawn the most often in its drawn games
History revisited
171: Who was the first European to reach India by sea?
172: What is the original name for New York City?
173: Welsh leader Owen Glyndyr is believed to have died in 1315, 1415 or 1515?
174: The universal symbol for equals ( =) was created by a mathematician from Tenby, true or false?
175: How many US Presidents have been assassinated while in office? 2,3, or 4?
176: What year did England win the World Cup?
177: By what name do Argentinians refer to the Falkland Islands?
178: What German battleship sank HMS hood?
179: Richard III’s body was discovered where?
180: The Holy of Holies was a temple in what city?
General knowledge
181: Trypanophobia is a fear of?
182: What's the name of the drinks empire that owns Guinness?
183: Who's the West Ham legend who died at the end of November?
184: What’s more, an imperial gallon or US gallon?
185: What’s longer, a furlong or 200 metres?
186: How much in today’s currency was a half-crown worth?
187: What branch of zoology is concerned with the study of insects?
188: When is the Feast of the Epiphany, also known as ‘Little Christmas’
189: A tridecagon has how many sides?
190: A Moscow stray name Laika made history how?
Hmmmmm
191: In Georgia, USA, it’s illegal to eat what food with a knife and fork?
192: Flamingos stand on one leg… to sleep, to stay cool, to signal danger, to find more food?
193; What type of cloud is fluffy and looks like cotton candy in the sky: Stratus; Cumulus; Nimbus or Cirrus?
194: What city is known as the Big Easy?
195: What’s another name for a Zucchini?
196: A male bee that mates with the queen is called what?
197: What footwear item has an “aglet”
198: Wombat poo is cube-shaped. True or False?
199: What did the Crocodile swallow in Peter Pan?
200: What’s the only letter not to appear in any of the 50 US state names?
