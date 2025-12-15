Cambrian News readers have been busy in 2025 capturing events and the natural beauty of our area.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
Here are some of our favourite contributions throughout the year.
To get involved with the growing community, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.
The Dysynni River by Margaret Pugnet in March (Margaret Pugnet)
A heron taking off from the Teifi Marshes in May by Massini Lisa (Massini Lisa)
Spring on Aberystwyth promenade by Jane Wemyss Owen (Jane Wemyss Owen)
Porthmadog in January by Llinos Furneaux (Llinos Furneaux)
An October sunset from Tywyn by Stephen Griffiths (Stephen Griffiths)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.