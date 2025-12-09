Answers to the bumper New Year's Pub Quiz published on 31 December in print and online.
General knowledge
1: Racket; 2: Pearl; 3: Pink; 4: Platform 9¾ (Nine and three quarters); 5: Venus; 6: Gulliver’s Travels; 7: Toronto; 8: Muscat; 9: Ian Rush; 10: Wellington
The 1980s
11: Mike Tyson; 12: Flashdance; 13: Alfred Hitchcock; 14: DeLorean; 15: The Young Ones; 16: Dynasty; 17: Michael Jackson; 18: Whitney Houston; 19: 1980; 20:Ronald Reagan
General Knowledge
21: Milan; 22: 80kph; 23:Vicktor Orban; 24: Automatic Number Plate Recognition; 25: Luke Donald; 26: Mandarin Chinese; 27: The Gulf Stream; 28: Uniform Resource Locator;29:2007; 30: 30,000 more people live in Cardiff, 380,000 to 350,000
5-letter B Words
31: BLIMP; 32: BLUFF; 33:BACON; 34:BALTI;35: BIKES;36: BRAKE;37: BEARD;38 BESET;39: BRAVE;40:BRACE
Fun and games
41: Full house; 42: Free Parking; 43: Six; 44: Hawaii; 45: One; 46: 1960s; 47: Rook/Castle; 48: Five; 49: Buckaroo; 50: Cranium
Words beginning with letter K
51: Kelloggs; 52: Knickerbocker (Glory); 53: Kraken; 54: Kebab; 55: Kingdom; 56: Kitchener (Your country needs you poster); 57: Keypad; 58: Kilometer; 59: Klingons; 60: Kwik-Fit
Music
61: Titanium; 62: Hand grenade; 63: Rasputin; 64: Barbados; 65: Meghan Trainor; 66: Army (Tank Regiment); 67: Strings; 68: 1983; 69: Adagio; 70: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Brands
71: Yellow; 72: Bat; 73: Lego; 74: Green; 75: Nike; 76: Bull; 77: 9 o’clock; 78: Hazelnuts; 79: Matterhorn; 80: Walmart
Who said it: Shakespeare or Taylor Swift?
81: SHAKESPEARE (Romeo and Juliet); 82: SWIFT; 83: SHAKESPEARE; 84: SHAKESPEARE; 85: SWIFT; 86: SHAKESPEARE; 87: SHAKESPEARE; 88: SWIFT (Love Story, Fearless album); 89: SHAKESPEARE; 90: SWIFT
True or False
91: False; 92: True; 93: True; 94: False (11); 95: False; 96: True; 97: False; 98: False; 99: True; 100: False. It takes two weeks.
General knowledge
101: Green; 102: Charlie Kirk; 103: 30p; 104: £1.70 105: Diastolic; 106: San Jose; 107: Uric acid; 108: Uganda; 109: South Africa; 110: BHX
Who said it? Trump, Kardashians, Oasis
111: Oasis; 112: Oasis; 113: Kardashians; 114: Trump; 115: Kardashians; 116: Trump; 117: Kardashians; 118: Kardashians; 119: Trump; 120: Oasis
Sport
121: Great North Run; 122: John Daly, 19 on a par 5 at the Sanford International; 123: Charlton Athletic; 124: Adidas; 125: Oisin Murphy; 126: Six; 127: Seven; 128: Erling Harland; 129: England; 130: Hill Dickenson Stadium
Five-letter R words
131: Rabid; 132: A Radar; 133: Radii; 134: Raita; 135: React; 136: Reiki; 137: Relic; 138: Relax; 139: Repel; 140: Rupee;
Food
141: Applesauce; 142: Chennai; 143: Basmati; 144: Elvis; 145: Poor Boy or Po’boy; 146: Consommé; 147: St James Gate; 148: 200 degrees; 149: Dates; 150: Garlic and herb;
Stage names
151: Whoopi Goldberg; 152: Katy Perry; 153: Bruno Mars; 154: Lady Gaga; 155: Madonna; 156: Charlie Sheen; 157: Demi Moore; 158: Jessie J;
159: Norma Jean Mortensen; 160: Neville
Rivers and waterways
161: Belfast; 162: The Tay; 163: The Liffey; 164: The Shannon; 165: The Tees; 166: Caledonian canal; 167: Lundy; 168: 1690; 169: Manchester Ship Canal; 170: St Lawrence
General knowledge
171: Diego Jotta; 172: Vilnius; 173: Bahamian dollar = 1 USD; 174: Torque; 175: Don’t Look Back in Anger; 176: Rooseveldt – to see the Panama Canal being built; 177: The Hurt Locker; 178: Jackson Pollock; 179: Hasselback; 180: Finnair
Songs from which movie?
181: Wizard of Oz; 182: Pinocchio; 183: Breakfast at Tiffanys; 184: The Lion King; 185: Arthur; 186: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid; 187: Monsters Inc; 188: Slumdog Millionaire; 189: Flashdance; 190: Aladdin
What comes next…
191: Straight (poker hands); 192: Nomadland 2021; 193: Ruby (Wedding anniversaries); 194: Thief; 195: Major; 196: Hexagon; 197: L (50 Roman numerals); 198: Cheney; 199: Thunderball 200: Delta
