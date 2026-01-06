Two men have pleaded guilty to a burglary at a Tesco petrol station, which saw nearly £6,400 in cash stolen.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers received a report of a burglary at the Welshpool filling station in Mill Lane at just before 1.30am on 2 January.
CCTV showed two people arrive on e-bikes, gain entry to the building, and remove cash from safes.
Nearly £6,400 in cash was stolen.
Roads policing officers stopped a vehicle believed to be linked to the incident later that day, and two men were arrested.
Two e-bikes were found in the back of the vehicle, along with clothes that matched those being worn by the suspects.
Ashley Owens, aged 41, of Crosfield Road, and John Bishop, aged 36, of Ismay Street, both in Liverpool, were charged with burglary. Owens was also charged with possession of class A drugs.
DS Zoe Powell, of Powys CID, said: “This is an example of excellent work between a number of departments within Newtown and Headquarters who all contributed to these charges and early guilty pleas.
“Their work has undoubtedly curbed these travelling criminals from carrying out further offences.”
