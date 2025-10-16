When Anthea Fowler and her husband moved from Manchester to Llanystumdwy in June 2021, she didn’t speak a word of Welsh.
Today Anthea uses the language daily and plays a leading role in her local community.
The couple moved to Wales for a more community-focused way of life, and were drawn to Llanystumdwy by the village’s close-knit feel, and the fact the pub, Tafarn y Plu, was owned by locals. But one factor stood out as they considered the move: the Welsh language.
Anthea said: “We wanted to move somewhere with a strong sense of community, where neighbours know each other and there’s plenty going on. But we also knew it was important to do our research – when we saw that 80 per cent of people in the area spoke Welsh, we knew learning the language was going to be a priority.”
Anthea has Welsh lessons twice a week online with Learn Welsh North West, delivered by Bangor University on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.
Anthea received a warm welcome there and in Llanystumdwy, and was invited to be deputy treasurer of Tafarn y Plu.
Anthea added: “I was interested in the pub, and the fact it was community-owned, so I went to the annual meeting just six months after moving here. Naturally, the meeting was in Welsh, and I didn’t understand much at all. But at one point, I heard my name being said – and a question being asked to me. My friend whispered in my ear, ‘Just say yes’ – so I said ‘ydw’.
“I didn’t realise I’d just agreed to join the committee!”
Since then, Anthea’s confidence has grown, and she sees herself as an integral part of the Welsh-speaking community, organising events including clothes-swapping evenings, traditional lobsgóws (Welsh stew) nights and a New Year ‘Fari Lwyd’ celebration featuring musician Gwilym Bowen Rhys.
“I bought a horse’s skull and decorated it, and Gwilym came dressed in traditional clothes, singing old Welsh songs. It was brilliant – such a unique experience.”
Anthea remains passionate about learning Welsh and is excited to see the pub reopen following major renovations taking place over the winter.
“It’s very hard to imagine living in Wales without the language,” she says. “It’s now an important part of my identity. Everything would be completely different without the language.”
