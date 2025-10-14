Claire Hennessy has transformed a difficult period in her life into a business rooted in creativity, empowerment, and mental health awareness, thanks to support from Big Ideas Wales.
In March, Claire, 23, opened Inky Pinky Tattoo Studio with business partner Paul Harwood.
A trained tattoo artist and Fine Art graduate, Claire’s journey into entrepreneurship was guided by her passion for body art and resilience shaped by personal experience. When an apprenticeship proved unsustainable due to the mental and physical toll of long-distance commuting, Claire faced a period of uncertainty, navigating unemployment and the emotional weight of an unclear path forward.
With encouragement from her fiancé Geraint Evans and her therapist, she decided to take control of her future.
Claire said: “Working in Welshpool and commuting back and forth to Aberystwyth took a serious toll on my mental health, but I didn’t want to give up doing what I love. So, I decided to create something of my own, something better. I also wanted to shift the focus away from tattoos just being about the artist’s work. For me, it’s about how people feel in their own skin.”
With a fish tank in the waiting area to promote calm and relaxation the studio is ideal for neurodivergent clients and those with anxiety.
Claire was introduced to Big Ideas Wales - a Welsh Government-funded service supporting people under 25 to develop business ideas - through Aberystwyth Job Centre.
Business Adviser Rhianydd Webb helped Claire, who said: "None of this would have been possible without Big Ideas Wales. From the very beginning, Rhianydd was my ‘go-to’ for everything and answered every question I had. Her guidance was instrumental to the early stages of my business - she helped me go from unemployed and unsure, to running my own studio and doing what I love.”
Now proudly occupying a renovated high street space in the heart of Aberystwyth, Claire’s wants to keep making people happy by doing what she loves.
Rhianydd said: “Claire’s passion, resilience and follow-through have been extraordinary. From the first meeting, I could see how deeply she cared, not just about tattooing, but about creating a space where people could feel safe and valued. She’s transforming her corner of the high street into something genuinely impactful.”
