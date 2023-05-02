a FIERY public meeting has prompted bitterly divided Ceredigion villagers to accuse their neighbours of anti-English ‘racism’.
Cwrtnewydd was described to the Cambrian News in 2018 as a ‘village from hell’ because aggressive vibrations from more than 50 lorries per day going to and from the nearby Alltgoch Quarry were degrading properties flanking Bryn Road or the B4338.
But villagers have always been divided over the minerals quarry, which is a major employer and part of the village’s history – but it has also been a significant source of noise and dust pollution.
Residents have spoken out to the Cambrian News about the atmosphere of hostility in the village that spilled over at the meeting attended by about 40 people on Saturday, 8 April.
But it appears a lot of the acrimony was down to a ‘miscommunication’ over why the meeting was being held, Ceredigion MP Ben Lake said.
Defenders of the quarry, run by London-based minerals company SigmaRoc, seemed to believe the meeting was called to demand its closure or criticise its operations.
But Mr Lake said the purpose of the meeting was only to discuss highways issues, speeding and the condition of the roads which continue to cause problems for some residents.
Another villager criticised those who organised the meeting for confusingly calling a public meeting about issues that were not relevant to most residents – and said they should have been settled between the quarry and those particular villagers.
Villagers who contacted the Cambrian News, however, wanted to remain anonymous due to fears for their own safety in the community.
One said that, during the meeting, ‘it felt like you were going to be dragged out and strung up on the nearest tree.’
The resident said: “They’ve got it in their heads that we were there to shut the quarry and that we are anti-farmers – but it wasn’t that at all!
“It was all based on a false rumour. So, employees from the quarry had come to cause disruption. We weren’t allowed to get our point across. We were heckled and belittled. Some of the villagers have just had enough. Having this underlying hatred – it’s not good for your health.”
But Plaid Cymru MP Mr Lake said there was nothing sinister or hostile about the meeting – but could understand why some might have felt ‘under attack.’
“There was a difference of opinions I would certainly agree with that,” he said. “But I’ve attended worse public meetings.”
The meeting was chaired by quarry manager Rob Wooliscroft who has been praised by villagers for his management of the quarry.
He refused to answer any questions from the Cambrian News.
The minutes have also not yet been made available despite requests.
Comments were reputedly made about those who had moved to the village being urged to move if they don’t like the quarry.
Another resident said: “I think there is a lot of anti-English (sentiment). I felt uncomfortable, like I shouldn’t have been there.”