A Lampeter man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after pleading guilty to a drug driving charge.
Elis Ioan Williams-Huw, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 June.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped while driving a Volkswagen Up on the A482 at Lampeter on 5 January this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Williams-Huw had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Williams-Huw from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
