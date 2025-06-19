A campaign group is to hold a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future of Lampeter's university campus.
Campws Cymuned Llambed, the action group in Lampeter which campaigns to ensure that the wealth of community-based ideas for the future use of the town’s university campus are acted on, is convening a Public Forum on Wednesday, 25 June.
The group says: "The forum will be open to the public and will take place at Lampeter Rugby Club from 3pm – 8pm.
"There will be stalls showcasing a number of the constructive proposals which have come forward for the use of the campus and an opportunity for individual members of the public to find out more about these proposals and, importantly, informally to put forward further suggestions of their own.
"Key stakeholders, including the University, are all cordially invited to take part."
Local groups voiced concerns earlier this month after learning that Ceredigion County Council were in talks with bosses at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David to create a post-16 education centre on the site of Wales' oldest university.
Humanities courses at the Lampeter campus have been moved to Carmarthen, leaving the future use up for discussion.
Despite repeated requests, Ceredigion County Council has not responded to the Cambrian News, however it has released a statement to the BBC, which campaigners in Lampeter say are 'sketchy' with the overall plan still 'shrouded in secrecy'.
Andrew Leach, chair of the Lampeter Society, an association of university alumni, said: “The news of a proposal for continued educational use of the Lampeter campus sounds positive.
“However without more details there are many unanswered questions about the scope of the project.”
Jane Langford, also of the Lampeter Society, said: “There is a great need for vocational education for post 16s in the area: currently young people have to travel long distances. Whilst we welcome the finding of a new, educational use for the campus, many questions remain unanswered.
“No stakeholder meetings have been held since the initial one on 27 March at which terms of reference were set, largely by UWTSD to fit in their time frame.
“We believe approaching 60 proposals for alternative uses of the campus have been submitted by the public, but none of these has been made available to stakeholders for consideration while the university has been making its own arrangements behind closed doors.”
In an email to staff, seen by the Cambrian News, UWTSD Pro Vice-Chancellor, Debra Williams, said: “We have received 46 submissions, including a few late proposals, via the formal process and will share all of these with you at our next stakeholder meeting.
“Separately, as you may have seen in the media, Ceredigion County Council and UWTSD are in the very early stages of scoping opportunities to further develop skills and vocational training provision in Ceredigion.
“The work is ongoing but represents an exciting opportunity to explore how the Lampeter campus might continue to make a significant contribution to education, as well as supporting the regional economy.”
