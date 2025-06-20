An Aberystwyth man has been remanded in custody by magistrates charged with intimidating a witness.
Daniel Rogers, of 57 Aberglasney Hall, Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 June.
The 39-year-old is charged with intimidating a witness in Lampeter “intending to cause the course of justice to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with” between 23 April and 23 May.
Rogers is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 July.
He was remanded in custody until that hearing date.
