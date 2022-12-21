A PILOT scheme run by Dyfed-Powys Police has resulted in “considerable improvements in the recording and justification” of the use of anti-harm suits in custody, a report has said, which has led to a “significant decrease in the number of suits being issued.”
An interim report published by the Independent Custody Visiting Association (ICVA) followed a systematic review of Inspectorate reports of police custody nationally.
The reports highlighted a number of consistent and worrying issues - in particular the use of anti-rip clothing in the absence of risk information; dignity issues when using the clothing, and poor justification and review when anti-rip clothing was used.
In March, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn confirmed that his Independent Custody Visiting Scheme was to lead on an Anti-Harm Suit pilot scheme in partnership with Dyfed-Powys Police and ICVA.
The report acknowledged a “significant improvement in the monitoring of the use of anti-rip clothing in Dyfed Powys.”