Anti-nuclear conference to take place this weekend

People Against Wylfa B protesters are pictured campaigning by the suspension bridge at Menai Bridge ( N/a )

Anti-nuclear campaigners are gathering forces against what they say is a “repeated narrative” that nuclear energy is viable and helps create more jobs.

PAWB (People Against Wylfa B), CND Cymru, Nuclear Free Local Authorities, Cymdeithas yr Iaith, CADNO, the Welsh Anti-Nuclear Alliance and Beyond Nuclear have organised a conference in Caernarfon to air their views.

Speakers, activists and campaigners will meet at Llety Arall, Stryd y Plas, this Saturday, 23 July, for a ‘United Welsh Front Against Nuclear Power.’

Commenting on Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie’s pledge yesterday (Tuesday) to support Sajid Javid as the next Prime Minister for his ‘understanding’ of the need for nuclear and renewables to create jobs on the island, Robat Idris of PAWB Ynys Môn, said: “Regardless of who the next UK Prime Minister will be, and regardless of any support Virginia Crosbie gives to any candidate in the PM election, the truth is that nuclear power is a technology of the past.

“We hear the same old repeated narrative that nuclear will create jobs, but there are many other viable options with fewer risks.”

“Renewable technologies are of today and tomorrow, those will create more job opportunities on Ynys Môn and north Wales.

“Credible scenarios of zero carbon by 2015 are possible without nuclear.”

Richard Outram, secretary of Nuclear Free Local Authorities, will open the conference with a talk on ‘Why Wales doesn’t need nuclear power.’ Other talks include ‘nuclear tax and its effect on electricity bills’ by Linda Rogers, whilst Neil Crumpton, will speak on the ‘Westminster government and nuclear decisions.’ They both represent, PAWB.

Meleri Davies of Ynni Ogwen will speak on ‘clean local energy’, whilst Dwyfor Meirionnydd AS/MS Mabon ap Gwynfor will talk on ‘Cwmni Egino and the Welsh Government policy.’

Linda Gunter of Beyond Nuclear International will discuss ‘Bechtel and Westinghouses’s appalling history.’

After lunch, Dr Stephen Thomas of Greenwich University will describe the ‘Prospects for Small’ Modular Nuclear Reactors. Bethan Sian Jones, of CND Cymru, will share ‘Nuclear power, a threat to future generations.’

Robat Idris added: “There are lots of credible options for creating jobs in Wales, beyond the repeated narrative that nuclear is the only way. The green revolution is coming.”