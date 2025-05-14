A Pwllheli man has been handed a three year road ban by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drug driving.
Yasin Ibrahim, of 23 Sand Street, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.
The court heard that the 45-year-old was stopped by police officers while he was behind the wheel of a BMW on the A55 at Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire on 21 December last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Ibrahim had cannabis in his system, exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Ibrahim from driving for 36 months.
Ibrahim was also handed a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.