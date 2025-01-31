Anxiety is the main reason for children suffering with a mental health problem to reach out to Childline for help.
In the first six months of 2024/25, the NSPCC-run service delivered 205 counselling sessions related to anxiety to children known to be from Wales, both online and over the phone.
This represents a quarter (25%) of all counselling sessions delivered about mental health and wellbeing during this time.
The charity is revealing these figures to remind children and young people that they are not alone this Children’s Mental Health Week, or any other time of the year, with Childline ready to provide help and support 24/7.
Children’s Mental Health Week, which takes place from the 3rd – 9th February, is organised by Place2Be. The children’s mental health charity is aiming to equip and empower children to embrace being self-aware through the theme of Know Yourself, Grow Yourself, to help them grow and develop resilience to cope with what life throws at them.
Navigating problems at school, bullying and body image concerns were some of the reasons children and young people cited for experiencing anxiety. Childline also heard that ongoing social and political issues, such as the UK riots, climate change and world conflict, were also increasing feelings of anxiety in young people.
One girl, aged 11, told Childline, “I’m so self-conscious of how I look, my personality, what people think about me. It makes me feel anxious. I know everyone is different, but I feel different in a bad way.”
Advice for children who may be struggling with anxiety includes:
1. Practice Deep Breathing: When you feel anxious, try breathing in slowly through your nose for a count of five, then exhale slowly through your mouth for another count of five. Focusing on your breath can help calm your mind and reduce anxiety.
2. Engage in Physical Activity: Physical exercise can be a great way to improve your mood. Whether it's going for a walk, dancing, or playing a sport, find an activity you enjoy which can help to manage anxious feelings.
3. Stay Present: Grounding techniques can help you stay focused on the present moment. For example, try to identify five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste.
4. Challenge Negative Thoughts: Pay attention to negative thoughts that may be contributing to your anxiety. Try to reframe them by focusing on positive aspects or considering alternative perspectives
5. Reach Out for Support: Remember, you don't have to face anxiety alone. Talking to a trusted adult, friend, or counsellor can provide you with support and guidance. Childline is available 24/7 to offer confidential assistance whenever you need it.
Shaun Friel, Childline Director, said “It’s deeply concerning that so many children and young people are reaching out to us because they’re struggling with anxiety. We know how overwhelming these feelings can be, often leaving young people feeling trapped and unsure where to turn.
“From worries about school and bullying to the pressures of body image and fears about the future, young people are facing a range of challenges that can seriously impact their mental health and wellbeing.
“This Children’s Mental Health Week, we want every child to know that they are not alone. Childline is here to provide a safe, confidential space to talk about whatever is worrying them – at any time of the day or night.”
Cecilia Corbetta, Head of Parenting at Place2Be, said: “It’s so important for children to have the space and support to understand their emotions and develop positive ways to cope with challenges. Our ‘Know Yourself, Grow Yourself’ campaign this Children’s Mental Health Week, is encouraging children to explore who they are and build the confidence and resilience they need to thrive.
“We’re highlighting how self-awareness can make a real difference in managing feelings like anxiety. By helping children reflect on their strengths and what makes them unique, we can empower them to feel more in control and hopeful about the future.
“At Place2Be, we’re here to support families and schools in creating environments where children can flourish. Together, we can ensure every young person has the tools they need to grow and face life’s challenges with confidence.”
Top tips for parents to support children who may be experiencing anxiety includes:
1. Communicate Openly: Encourage your child to talk about their feelings without judgment.
2. Understand the Causes: Work together to identify specific situations or thoughts that trigger your child's anxiety. Understanding these triggers can help when developing effective coping strategies.
3. Promote Healthy Routines: Ensure your child maintains regular sleep patterns, balanced nutrition, and physical activity to provide a sense of stability when they may be feeling uncertain within themselves.
4. Model Positive Coping Mechanisms: Demonstrate healthy ways to manage stress, such as deep breathing, mindfulness, or physical exercise.
5. Seek Professional Support When Needed: If your child's anxiety persists or worsens, consult with a healthcare professional or counsellor.
Childline is available for young people via the phone on 0800 1111 and online through the 121 chat on the Childline website.