A Gwynedd wedding business has been nominated for an award and staff will find out tonight if they have won.
Wedding firms from across Wales will gather in Cardiff tonight (Wednesday, 7 February) to find out if they have won a 2024 Welsh Wedding Awards.
These awards aim to celebrate the elite wedding specialists and businesses that continuously create magical moments that turn into lasting memories.
They aim to recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making the big day as perfect as possible, including the caterers that provide delicious reception meals, decorators that take care of the wedding venues and add the glam in the room or florists that know how to make any wedding flourish.
Studio58, Llanbedr is one of the finalists in the Hair & Make up Specialist of the year category and staff will find out if they have been crowned winner at an awards ceremony tonight in Cardiff.
“As the news of our nomination for the Hair & Makeup Specialist category at the Welsh Wedding Awards reached us, there was a wave of joy and gratitude,” said Studio 58 owner Sophie Collins.
“This recognition is a nod to the talent and dedication of our team, and it fills our hearts with pride. Being part of such a prestigious category is an honour, and we’re thrilled to contribute to the vibrant tapestry of the Welsh wedding industry.
“The anticipation for the awards night is buzzing with excitement, and we’re grateful for the acknowledgment of our passion and craft.”
A spokesperson for the Welsh Wedding Awards 2024 said: “We’re glad to have the opportunity to celebrate the continued development of the wedding industry.
“The competition is tough this year but it is time to acknowledge everyone who has shown dedication and professionalism in their workplace; two key features that make individuals and businesses stand out from the rest.
“We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”