The town council is appealing for a construction team to fix the iconic Machynlleth clock before its 150th anniversary celebrations.
Councillors will discuss the latest developments on 17 April once a deal has been struck with a firm to ‘facilitate the work’ of the clockwork experts and architects who will eventually oversee its repair.
Next year marks the historic milestone since the imposing and much-loved 24-metre clock tower on the town’s high street was constructed on 15 July, 1874. But it has also been more than two-and-a-half years since the town last heard it chime – much to the dismay of residents.
The council hopes someone will come forward to make repairs to the internal structure to make it safe for the more technical work afterwards.
Smith of Derby clockmakers has been hired to repair the intricate inner-workings, but the town clerk Dewi Jones said some ‘cosmetic tidying up’ is required before they proceed. Councillors at the coming meeting will also receive an updated picture of the total costs for the project, which is expected to exceed the £40,000 previously quoted to them. The council has also applied for various grants.
Town and Powys county councillor Michael Williams said he is routinely asked when it will be repaired after it stopped in September 2020.
Cllr Williams told the Cambrian News: “The sooner we can get work done on the clock the better, obviously.
It’s almost been three years now – but I know there have been positive discussions.”