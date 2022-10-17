Appeal for community groups to set up warm hubs
Subscribe newsletter
As the cost of living crisis worsens and with winter approaching, groups and venues are invited to create Warm Welcome Spaces.
Ceredigion County Council and CAVO are working together to do everything they can to support residents during these difficult times.
To do this, they say they need help and support from partners as well as community groups and organisations across the county and support vulnerable individuals and families through the cost of living crisis.
Keen to provide a network of warm spaces to support anyone struggling with the cost of living this winter, they want to work with any community group or organisation that would be able to provide warm spaces within their community.
Cllr Catrin M.S. Davies, Cabinet Member for Equalities and Chair of the Public Services Board Poverty Sub-group, said: “Groups and organisations in our community can make a big difference by helping residents during this crisis. If you are a member of an organisation or community group and think you could be part of the campaign to assist the vulnerable by providing a warm space over the winter, we are keen to hear from you.”
Groups or organisations that are willing to provide a warm space this winter can apply for up to £1,000 to support their activities.
If you do not need funding but are ready to be a part of this essential provision, get in touch. The Council and CAVO can advertise your Warm Welcome Space to residents, councillors, GP’s and frontline workers in Ceredigion. This could also be a way to attract more volunteers if needed.
To request a hard copy of the funding application form, contact CAVO on 01570 423 232 or [email protected]. You can provide information about your Warm Welcome Space over the phone by calling Carys on 07815 993654.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |