Fresh plans to build a new home for the owners of a well-established Ceredigion boat and machinery storage centre to allow them to keep an eye on equipment worth as much as £1m have been lodged after a previous scheme was refused.
Last year, an application was brought before Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Mr and Mrs Hemming, of Cambrian Marine Centre, Tegfan, Aberaeron sought permission for a new dwelling in connection with the business, home to a number of pleasure craft, associated workshops and offices.
It was refused at that meeting on the recommendation it “fails to satisfy the functional and other dwellings test as set out [within TAN6 policy].”
Agent Paul Nicholls, of ArchiSpec Architectural Consultants Ltd had said Cambrian Marine Centre covered “the entirety of the west coast,” dealing with “big names” in the marine world, the parents of the concern planning to retire, and the applicants “consider it essential” to be on-site when they take over to protect stock valued as much as £1m.
Members heard neighbouring businesses had previously been the victim of “sophisticated thefts,” and any such theft would do “reputational damage” to the business for boat owners, who “hand over their boats with confidence”.
Committee members at the September meeting debated the officer recommendation and the “messy” application, agreeing to a ‘cooling-off’ period for further discussion with the applicant on the housing need, the application returning to the October meeting when it was again recommended for refusal.
Members heard that no further supporting information had been submitted in support of the application, which had “been on the books for over two years,” when the Cooling Off Group met; head of planning for Ceredigion Russell Hughes-Pickering telling members the applicant would have two future routes available if the application was refused, to appeal, or “submit a clean high-quality application will all the information requested”.
Since then, a fresh application has been submitted for a rural enterprise dwelling by James Hemming, which has drawn the support of many local boat users and fishermen.
A commercial fisherman operating out of Cardigan harbour, said they “would not feel confident or safe leaving any of my equipment or boat there if there was not a 24/7 security as there is now”.
Aberdyfi-based Dovey Yacht Club said: “Without Cambrian Marine to help us we would not be able to deliver our full range of sailing activities and would suffer some real problems, as would many others on Cardigan Bay, I suspect.”
Brett Stones of Seamor Boat Trips, New Quay said: “…the storage and safety of my boats during the winter months is paramount to my summer business (Seamor Boat Trips, New Quay).
“With both vessels totalling the amount of [redacted] and both with new engines, if any theft or vandalism occurred to either boat, it would potentially be catastrophic for my livelihood. The peace of mind I have knowing there is a constant presence on the yard is invaluable.”
The latest application will be considered by planners at a later date.