Appeal for cyclists to join charity Rheidol ride

Cyclists Jon Burr and Stuart Hickman work at the shop and will be taking part on the day ( Afan )

A FAMILY-owned bike shop in Aberystwyth plan to take on an 18 mile bike ride for a local charity appeal.

The team at Afan Outdoor Leisure, an independent bike shop on the Glan Yr Afon Industrial Estate in Aberystwyth have set their sights on completing a bike ride in the name of charity.

The bike ride will follow the Rheidol trail, an 18 mile trail along the Rheidol river valley to Devil’s Bridge.

Stuart Hickman from Afan Outdoor Leisure has said: “The ride route has been chosen as it suits all abilities and at 18 miles, a challenge but should attract all abilities.”

The ride is taking place to raise funds for the Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit Appeal, an appeal which is looking to raise the final £500,000 needed to construct a new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital which is fit-for-the-future.

Mr Hickman has said: “We feel strongly and are proud to raise funds for such an important local charity.”

So far the team have raised over £800 but hope to raise even more with the help of the community.

Mr Hickman said the charity is incredibly important for the area, adding: “We’re a community bike shop and we think that communities should help each other.

“Sometimes when you’re raising money for charity, the local area doesn’t see the effects of that but this is a charity and cause that will be felt right here.”

The team are looking for people to get involved with the ride, saying: “We have a local company donating 40 t-shirts for the first 40 riders who would like to join us.

“We are giving up our time so the ride will be marshalled and we have a mechanic to help with any issues on the day.”

The event is planned to take place on 12 June 2022, a week after the Aberystwyth Cycle Festival.

Those who are looking to get involved and help raise money for the cause can contact the shop to collect a sponsor form and request a shirt.

The Aberystwyth Cycle Festival returns to the town on 4 and 5 June this year.

A celebration of cycling in Mid Wales, the two-day event includes town centre criterium racing, downhill mountain biking and a mass participation ride - the Continental Welsh Wild West Sportive, covering all the best roads in Ceredigion.