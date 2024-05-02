A call for information has been made after a huge mound of rubbish was found in a Forge forest, Machynlleth.
A passerby reported the fly-tipping on 1 May to the Fly-Tipping Action Wales group, who are calling for people to identify who the rubbish belongs to.
In a Facebook post, the group wrote: “Do you recognise this rubble and garage door – did you pay someone to take it away from your home?
“These items have been fly-tipped in Forge – a forestry located near Machynlleth.”
Locals have reported that the old forestry campground has previously been a site regularly used for the illegal disposal of waste.
One local described Penrhosmawr as “unpassable” due to fly-tipping in March covering the road with garden and household waste.
The issue has been brought up with local councillor Elwyn Vaughan.
Report information to Fly Tipping Action Wales on 07974 067319 or Natural Resources Wales on 0300 065 3000.