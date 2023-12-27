VISITOR centre bosses are looking for ‘local partners’ to run the sites as they do not consider them part of their ‘core activity’, a local politician has said.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones has met with bosses at Natural Resources Wales to discuss concerns over the future of visitor centres at Ynyslas, Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau.
It was announced in December that a review was being conducted into the future of the centres as NRW looks to cut costs.
Ms Jones said: “I’ve recently met NRW to discuss concerns regarding Ynyslas and Bwlch Nant yr Arian Visitor Centres.
“It is clear that NRW do not see running visitor centres as part of their core activity in the future and will be focussing on key issues such as tackling climate change, biodiversity decline and their regulation and enforcement activities.
“So what’s to happen to their handful of visitor centres of which we have two in Ceredigion?
“Ynyslas - they will shortly be asking for expressions of interest in the local area to see if anyone has a useful proposal for the centre.
“The reserve and access to it of course will remain NRW’s responsibility.
“Staff will continue to work the reserve.
“Nant yr Arian (and Coed -y -Brenin) will continue as currently but again NRW will be looking for a partner to take over the facilities into the future but NRW will continue to run the centres until that point.
“All of this creates uncertainty, especially for staff involved.
“But there is no staff cuts and any transfer of ownership would trigger TUPE transfer.
“NRW is returning to its core activities and we all need to work now to think of positive future use for these facilities.”
The threat of losing Ynyslas Visitor Centre has been described by locals as being ‘nothing short of a wildlife disaster’ and more than 3,500 people have signed an online petition calling for it to remain open.
Natural Resources Wales said in response to uncertainty around the centres: “We know our visitor centres are a much-loved resource among locals and visitors from further afield and the staff who operate them are rightly considered to be the face of NRW.
“However, public funding is exceptionally tight across the whole of the UK.
“As such, we are having to look across all of our remit and critically review what we can and must continue do, what we stop, and what we slow or do differently to fulfil our Corporate Plan ambitions.
“This is no different to any other public sector body at the moment.
“Our visitor centres are part of this review, but no decision has yet been made on how they will operate in the future. Our review focuses on the offer at our visitor centre buildings and their curtilage – car parks, for example.
“The National Nature Reserves and Forests around visitor centres are key sites for us.
“There is no question that we want to conserve and protect these sites so that nature can recover, and we are unequivocal that public access to these sites will be maintained.
“We will continue to carry out all statutory duties, and will consider the indirect effects of any recommendations.
“Over the coming months we’ll be drawing up options and recommendations for their future, based on our evidence collated and also feedback from users such as yourself.
“The final decisions for 2024/25 will be made by our Board before the end of March.
“We will continue to operate Ynyslas for this financial year, as we review our recreation offer. In practical terms this means that we open the visitor centre as usual between January and the end of March.”
Anyone with ideas or proposals for the sites is asked to email Ceredigion MS Elin Jones at [email protected]