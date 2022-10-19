Appeal for volunteers to bring summer events back to Aberystwyth
PLANS to resurrect two former staples of the Aberystwyth summer calendar need your help.
Aberystwyth town councillor Kerry Ferguson is keen to see two big events back on the Aberystwyth calendar – Castle Rock, and Aberystwyth Carnival.
Cllr Ferguson said: “When I originally floated the idea of what events would people like to see in the town on my Facebook page, there was an overwhelming ask for these two events to come back – and I have to say, a lot of support to help.”
Dates have already been set for 2023 for each event, and the team of volunteers will be meeting again in October and November to discuss next stages, and crucially - funding.
Organisers need volunteers to help bring the two events back to life.
Cllr Ferguson added: “During the summer, I wanted to discuss the feasibility of each event with the new volunteers and with those who had been part of the events before.
“Being realistic, I didn’t want to just jump in headfirst and expect the events and organisation to go smoothly. In October, we’ll be meeting for both events to examine the costs of each, and then look at potentially funding options.
“What I want to work towards are two events that become self-funding, and ones which are not reliant on a very small group of people to arrange, but a larger group of volunteers. The more hands, the less the work.”
Kerry is also involved in Menter Aberystwyth, who arrange four events in a typical year: Business Conference, Aber First Awards, Summer Fete and the Christmas Light Up the Town Event.
She added: “It definitely fills my diary up, but I love helping the town and being a part of events that people enjoy. It’s a huge shame though when people complain that nothing happens in Aberystwyth, but aren’t willing to be a part of what is already happening to ensure events continue.
“This is a key thing for me with Castle Rock and the Carnival – there has to be the volunteers in place to ensure the events don’t become a burden on one or two people. So, I’d like to ask anyone who wants to get involved in any way – small or large – to get in touch.
“We have to stop relying on the same people in the town to see positive changes, and work together to see new events on the calendar, and the continued success of events already on the calendar.”
If you’d like to find out more about the events Kerry is involved in, or to volunteer your time or expertise, please contact Kerry on [email protected].
