Appeal for volunteers to help with donations for Ukrainian refugees

Finch Square Cafe, in Cardigan, has been collecting donations to be taken to Poland. ( Finch Square Cafe )

A Ceredigion man is calling for volunteers to lend a helping hand on Saturday, to ensure donations collected for Ukrainian refugees can make it to Poland.

After Conrad Seaman put out a donation appeal last Saturday, 26 February, he has since been “overwhelmed” by support from people across Ceredigion.

“The phone hasn’t stopped, I haven’t got back to everybody I wanted to because I’m just one man,” Conrad said, “collection points have had to stop taking donations, right across the different businesses involved.”

People were invited to donate to drop off points in Cardigan, Aberaeron, and Aberystwyth, before being taken to Elvet house room, in Llanybydder - a space donated by Councillor Ieuan Davies. The donations will now be sorted and taken to Wrexham in a horsebox, before being shipped to Poland.

But Conrad is appealing for volunteers to help sort out the donations in Llanybydder, on Saturday, 5 February.

“So I put a shout out on Facebook, and the first people who donated have offered a horse box. They are going to take the horse box up to Wrexham, where I’ve spoken to a charity, and they said that if we can get it by there on Sunday, then they’ll accept everything we give them.

“Tomorrow night the horse box will be full and then it’ll be ready to go on Sunday morning.

“We now need volunteers. It’s a call for arms for tomorrow. The people who have lent the horse box, they will help as well. I am hoping that some of the volunteers for the car boot on Saturday will also help on Saturday afternoon.”

Conrad is also holding a car boot sale in Llanybydder Rugby Club Car Park on Saturday, to raise money for Cancer Research Wales.

Many businesses and organisations have helped Conrad with collecting donations, including Clements in Aberystwyth, the Prince of Wales in Aberaeron, Llanfair Bridge Stores, Finch Square Cafe and Tangled hair dressers in Cardigan, as well as West Coast House clearance in Cardigan.

Conrad added that Coleg Ceredigion’s childcare department are completing a shoe box donation collection.

Just some of the items collected by the Prince of Wales in Aberaeron. ( Prince of Wales ) ( Prince of Wales )

“We’ve got clothes, baby clothes, children’s and adult’s, we’ve got hygiene packs to give to a family, and female sanitary products – which is something nobody thinks about so I put out a specific appeal for those.

“We’ve received blankets, sleeping bags, baby food, food, we’ve even been given army ration packs, things like that.

“If it wasn’t for the generosity of people in west Wales, this would not be happening. It’s down to the people, the business, the local people, and their generosity.”

“The support was overwhelming, but it’s also moving to see the community spirit as far as Lampeter to Aberystwyth, down to Cardigan and to New Quay, it’s just so moving. I can’t take credit, it’s the people around that have really supported what’s happening in Ukraine. That’s what I love about this. It’s not me, it’s the people.”