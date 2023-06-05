A MOTORCYCLIST has sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car near Bala.
The man, riding a German-registered bike, was rushed to hospital following the two-vehicle collision on the A494 near Llanuwchllyn, Bala, on Saturday, 3 June, prompting a road closure to be put in place for much of the afternoon.
North Wales Police (NWP) were called at about 12.10pm to the collision involving a German registered white BMW GS motorbike and a Silver Mercedes Vito van.
Emergency Services attended the incident which resulted in the rider being taken to Stoke hospital with "life threatening injuries".
The condition of the man is unclear today (Monday).
Sergeant Jason Diamond of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been travelling along the A494 between Dolgellau and Bala, who witnessed the collision to contact police.
“The motorbike rider was travelling as part of a group of 10 foreign registered motorbikes travelling along the A494 from Dolgellau to Bala.
“I would urge anyone who saw or may have dashcam footage of either vehicle or the group of motorbikes travelling along the road prior to the collision to contact us.”
The A494, which leads to Llyn Tegid or Lake Bala, is a popular route for motorcyclists particularly during the summer months.
Anyone with information that could assist with our investigations is asked to contact us via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference A084436.