No further action will be taken against three people arrested following the death of a man in Gwynedd.
At 12.11pm on 26 April, North Wales Police were called to respond to the death of a man at an address on Ffordd Maes Barcer, Caernarfon.
Three arrests were made in connection with the incident and an investigation launched, with police appealing to anyone with any information to come forward.
Following that investigation, the death has “been determined as not suspicious”, a police spokesperson said. “This matter has been referred to the North Wales (West) Coroner.”
The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
North Wales Police would like to thank the community for their assistance during the investigation.